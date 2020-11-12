Tension at Lal Darwaza after AIMIM MLA heckled by BJP workers

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Sultan Shahi area of old city after the BJP activists heckled the AIMIM legislator Ahmed Pasha Quadri during the inauguration of Basthi Dawakhana.

The Yakutpura MLA along with 15 MIM workers arrived at Lal Darwaza community Hall Sultan Shahi for inaugurating of Basthi Dawa Khana (Clinic), upon which about 20 BJP workers gathered near the venue and suddenly started raising slogans against Ahmed Pasha Quadri. In retaliation, the MIM workers too indulged in sloganeering.

The locals alleged that they did not recieved flood relief amount of 10K from Chief Minister’s relief.

Due to sudden protest, the MIM MLA was forced to leave the place during which he was reporedly heckled by few BJP activists. However the police reached the spot and escorted the legislator to his vehicle.

A team of Moghalpura police dispersed the mob and situation was brought under control.

