Tension at lingampally after BJP activists protest during KTR programme

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Bagh Lingampally when BJP activists protested and shouted slogans against Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao who launched two Bedroom Houses for 126 beneficiaries in Lambadi Thanda area.

Speaking on the occasion Minister said that Telangana State was the only state out of 28 states in the country that was constructing 2,72,000 2BHK dignity houses for the poor at a cost of Rs.18,000 crores.

In GHMC alone one Lakh 2BHK houses were being built at a cost of Rs.9,714 Crores, he added while noting that In the Lambada Basthi 126 2BHK houses had been built at a cost of Rs10.90 Crores.

“These houses are provided to the poor to live with dignity having all facilities with construction cost of Rs. 9 lakhs for each flat,” KTR said.

The Minister appealed to the beneficiaries to maintain the premises neat and clean and not to throw garbage on roads and nalas besides requesting them not to sell or let-out their houses to others as it was meant for the poor to lead a comfortable life. Further, the Minister appealed to the citizens to co-operate in developmental activities.

The Minister asked the BJP leaders and activists to avoid creating problems as the people will not support such things. As the BJP activists shouted slogans like KTR go back repeatedly there was a tussle between the ruling party activists and the saffron party activists.

The protest was held by the BJP activists demanding the government to take steps to maintain protocol and form new governing body in the GHMC after the recent polls, as election of Mayor, deputy mayor and oath taking is delayed. The BJP leaders also recently stormed the CM camp office Pragati Bhavan on the same issues.

He tried to pacify the BJP activists asking them to work together for people and address their issues. During the polls we made our own campaigns and now we have to work for development, he said.