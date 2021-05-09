Tension at Patel Nagar after two groups clash over rash driving

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Patel Nagar area under Begum Bazaar police station limits after two groups belonging to different communities clashed.

Riding of bike in over speed manner had led to the incident.The police have booked rioting case against the trouble mongers

According to the police, J Satish a resident of Patel Nagar has alleged that on late May 9 midnight while he along with brother J Shekar and others were sitting infront of his house, Sajid a resident of the same area was riding his activa motorcycle in a rash manner, upon which Satish objected to it.

Later after few minutes Sajid along with Shanawaz, Arbaz and Wahid and others came to his house and stared quarrelling with him, they allegedly bet him with hands and pelted stones and glass bottle pieces due which he and Vinay and some others received injuries.

After the incident, tension gripped the area and teams of Begum Bazaar police station were rushed to the spot. A case of rioting was registered against the local youths while two other FIRs have also been registered in connection with the incident.

Shaik Amjad’s complaint a case has been registered against Kanna of Patel Nagar for allegedly attacking him with the stick Amjad was trying to pacify the groups.

The police informed that the incident is not communal in nature since its a local issue of Patel Nagar area.