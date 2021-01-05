Tension at Pragathi Bhavan after newly-elected BJP corporators protest demanding council

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Telangana Chief Minister’s camp office Pragathi Bhavan after newly elected GHMC corporators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest demanding the immediate formation of new GHMC council.

The police were taken to surprise after the BJP corporators including women suddenly reached at Pragathi Bhavan and made a bid to gain into the Pragathi Bhavan.

On this occasion, an altercation took place between the police and the BJP leaders. The newly elected corporators alleged that despite being elected in an democratic manner, the TRS Government is deliberately delaying the forming of new GHMC council.

The protesting corporators raised anti Government slogans and demanded the Chief Minister to immediately form the new GHMC council .

However the police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around Pragathi Bhavan and the protestors were taken into preventive custody.