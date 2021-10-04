Tension at Sultan Shahi late night, police forces deployed

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Valmiki Nagar,Sultan Shahi of old city on late Sunday night after a group of personsallegedly attacked members of another community.

Row over repayment of loan is believed to be the reason behind the incident. Arun Kumar a resident of Valmiki Nagar had called Mohammed Faiyaz over his phone and enquired the repayment of twenty thousand rupees which were due to another person Sikander.

There were arguments over the phone on this issue for Arun’s mediation for recovery of the amount. Later in the night when Faiyaz along with his friend Mohammed Noor reached Bakshi Bazar at Valmki Nagar, Arun Kumar again questioned him about the loan amount and in the meantime Arun started abusing him in vulgar language and punched him.

This incident turned violent after few otherlocal youths who are identified as Suraj, Pyara, Lalith Singh, Vinay, Govind and others joined Arun Kumar.

The miscreants started pelting stones on the houses of a particular community and motorcycles were also damaged. During the incident Faiyaz and three otheryouths sustained bleeding injuries and they were shifted to Osmania General Hospitalfor treatment.After the incident panic gripped the area forcingthe police to deploy more forces in the area and patrolling was intensified.

“This incident relates to repayment of loan amount only and not communal in nature, the police have identified the assailants” said B Anand ACP Mir Chowk. The Moghalpura police have registered a caseunder IPC section 307 (Attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147(Rioting). The accused have been detained and investigation is under way.