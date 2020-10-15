Tension in Baba Nagar as public demands release of water from Lake

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hafiz Baba Nagar area on Thursday after local public staged a protest demanding the diversion of water from Gurram Cheruvu lake in Balapur.

Hundreds of public gathered on main road at Baba Nagar and stopped the way and demanded the authorities to immediately take up concrete steps and ensure that the water from Balapur lake be diverted immediately.

The agitating public raised slogans and told that the water which is coming from the local lake is inundating their residential area, they also expressed their apprehension that Baba Nagar might be flooded with the water.

“No official is responding in the area, our houses might be washed away with the lake water if not diverted in time said” Mohammed Khaleel a local resident.

In wake of the protest, police was deployed in the area and barricades were also errected.