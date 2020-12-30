Tension in Gollapalli as BJP supporters obstruct TRS minister

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Gollapalli village of Jagtiyal District today when BJP and TRS supporters clashed, pushing each other and abusing. The incident took place when the BJP workers tried to obstruct the Minister Koppula Eshwar who visited the village. Police entered the scene and took into custody some BJP supporters.

The Minister later addressed the Media. He said that after formation of Telangana state, the TRS government had respected the employees and granted 43 per cent fitment at a time.

The credit for large scale recruitment in police department and provision of new vehicles to many police stations went to TRS government. Similarly, the Government stood by the Asha workers and many other categories of employees by hiking their salaries.

The government offered many benefits to the employees, and also took up many development projects and programs during the last six years, Eshwar stated