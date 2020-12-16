Tension in old city after BJP activists stage protest against construction

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Uppuguda area under Chatrinaka police station limits after a person wanted to errect a shed on a land abutting temple. The BJP workers staged a protest and demanded restoration of temple land.

According to the sources, Narsimha Reddy has obtained a order from city civil courts and also police protection in connection with the possession of 8 acres land abutting a temple. Soon after the construction of the boundary wall and she started the BJP activists arrived at the spot and started protesting against the construction.

The police forces were rushed to the spot and agitating BJP activists were picked up and shifted to Dabeerpura police station.

Mild tension prevailed at Dabeerpura after the state BJP President Bandi Sanjay and Goshamahal BJP Legislator T Raja Singh arrived at the police station to meet the detained activists of the BJP.

While entering into the police station the BJP leaders allegedly raised slogans upon which few MIM activists too arrived and indulged in sloganeering.

However the police was also deployed in the Dabeerpura.

BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today demanded the state government to protect lands owned by temples of the state. He made these remarks after visiting Kali Temple following a controversy.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that the MIM leaders had created fake documents to encroach upon the temple lands. He also alleged that the encroachment was being done in the presence of the police.

He further alleged that the DCP had behaved in a way to provoke Hindus. He said that the police had attacked women unnecessarily. He demanded the Chief Minister to come out of his to protect the temple properties. The controversy was erupted about the 7.13 acres of land located in survey number 24 to 26.

The BJP leaders and locals stopped the construction of the boundary wall in the area. A person began the construction by claiming that the trust of the temple sold the land to him. He took up the construction with the help of the police.