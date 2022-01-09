Tension in old city after MBT, AIMIM activists clash over fixing of banners

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Chanchalguda area of the Old City on Sunday after activists of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and AIMIM clashed over the fixing of flexes and banners.

Police forces from the South zone were pressed into service after a group of MBT activists under the leadership of its President Majeedullah Khan Farhat and others strongly objected to the erection of arch banners and flexes in the area on the occasion of the inauguration of developmental work in Malakpet constituency.

Tension prevailed in old city after #MBT #AIMIM workers clashed over fixing of banners pic.twitter.com/mw16XuY0ci — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) January 9, 2022

Tension erupted in the area after scores of MBT activists gathered in Chanchalguda and tried to remove the banners which were allegedly fixed flouting the norms of GHMC, during which AIMIM activists allegedly assaulted them.

Additional police forces were deployed in the area after the MBT activists tried to lay siege to the convoy of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. “By taking out rallies in old city, MIM leaders have been flouting the latest Government order for the control of Covid variant Omicron, there has been rampant erecting of banners and flexes in the area and the police have become their agent” said MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid.