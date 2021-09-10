Tension in Saidabad after six-year-old girl raped, murdered

By SM Bilal|   Published: 10th September 2021 9:23 am IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old girl was raped and murdered at Singareni Colony, Saidabad.
Scores of public staged protests over the issue and blocked roads at Champapet.

According to the sources, the 6-year, daughter of the auto driver went missing and later was found raped and murdered by the neighbour.

The accused who is identified as Raju was taken into custody by the police.

The incident caused outrage in the area and public protested against the heinous crime.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

A case has been registered by Saidabad police.

