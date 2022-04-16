Tension in Telangana’s Khammam after BJP worker dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A BJP functionary committed suicide in Telangana due to alleged harassment by police, triggering tension in Khammam town.

BJP workers attacked the government hospital in Khammam, alleging delay in autopsy. They broke window panes and damaged other property.

Police had a tough time controlling the situation. Few policemen were also injured in the attack.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Union district convenor Sai Ganesh, who had consumed pesticides two days ago, succumbed at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. His body was later taken to Khammam.

The BJP has alleged that Ganesh was being harassed at the behest of Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar as he was active in making social media posts against corruption.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay alleged that police had foisted 15 false cases against Sai Ganesh and had also opened a rowdy-sheet.

Unable to bear harassment, Ganesh on Friday attempted suicide by consuming pesticides in Khammam. He was admitted to a hospital in the town but as his condition started deteriorating, he was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

The BJP activist’s death triggered tension in Khammam town. Party workers staged a protest demanding action against those responsible for his death. They set afire banners and flexi put up by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to welcome Information Technology and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Rama Rao, who was scheduled to visit Khammam on Saturday, cancelled his tour.

Police went on alert and beefed up security at the official residence of minister Ajay Kumar and the office of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).