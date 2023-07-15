Tere Bin: Meerasim is trending on Twitter again. Check out tweets!

Hyderabad: The iconic Pakistani drama series “Tere Bin” may have ended, but the fandom lives on. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, who have managed to stay in the spotlight despite the show’s termination, are once again trending on Twitter!

Yes. Your favourite on-screen duo, who rose to fame thanks to their enthralling chemistry, are constantly trending on Twitter!

The hashtag “We Miss You Meerasim” has become a rallying cry for fans, allowing them to reminisce about their favourite sequences while also expressing their support for the outstanding actors. Check it out!

Everything temporary but Murtasim saying " Nahi bohut Maja ah raha hain " is permanent



WE MISS YOU MEERASIM#Terebin #YumHaj #wahaj #Yumna pic.twitter.com/1ccp3YsqSW — brightt👐💜 (@nyma_tonni) July 14, 2023

While fans take solace in their virtual reunions on Twitter, reminiscing about their favourite moments from “Tere Bin,” they are also excited to see what the future holds for their favourite on-screen duo Yumna and Wahaj.