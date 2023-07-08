Tere Bin: See how much Sabeena aka Haya charged for 58 episodes

Hyderabad: Even after the conclusion of Tere Bin season 1, the fever surrounding the show continues to grip the audience, keeping them engaged in endless discussions and conversations. The captivating storyline and compelling performances have left a lasting impact, ensuring that Tere Bin and its characters remains a hot topic of conversation among viewers.

The antagonist and evil role ‘Haya’ played by actress Sabeena Farooq was one of the most loved characters of Tere Bin.

She has nailed the role of the villain, captivating viewers with her superb performance and bringing the character to life. Her passion for her profession is admirable, and her hard work has paid off in the form of a large social media fan base. But do you know how much she charged for her record-breaking performance?

Haya’s Fee For Tere Bin

Sabeena Farooq is relatively new in the industry, but she has been managing to win hearts of the audience with each passing project.

The actress, who is now trending on every social media platform due to her controversial character Haya in Tere Bin, has apparently charged Rs 60,000 (PKR) for every episode of Tere Bin. So, for 58 episodes she charged around Rs 34.8L (PKR) (numbers are as per Pakistani entertainment YouTube channels and the official numbers have not been disclosed yet).

For those who are unfamiliar with Sabeena Farooq, she played “Haya,” Murtasim’s cousin who resorted to extremes, including employing black magic, to win over her one-sided love connection.