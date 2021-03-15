Terraria game coming to Stadia on March 18

New Delhi, March 14 : Google announced via Twitter that Terraria game will officially release on Stadia on March 18.

“Get ready to unleash your imagination! The world will be your canvas when Terraria arrives March 18 on #Stadia,” the company said in a tweet.

Having launched in 2011, Terraria is considered as one of the best sandbox titles of all time. It’s set in a 2D world where players can build, mine, explore and discover different loot.

Terraria is one of the most successful and most popular indie games of all-time with over half a million user reviews on Steam alone.

It’s sold 30 million copies across all of its platforms as of April 2020.

Meanwhile, Google has added new games led by PixelJunk Raiders, AVICII Invector and PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle to Stadia this month for Stadia Pro members.

Last year, Terraria received its final update with “Journey’s End” which added Master Mode, new enemies and bosses like the Empress of Light and Journey Mode.

Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.

In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.

