Terror funding accused gets 6 hours parole for wife’s surgery

New Delhi, Oct 24 : The Delhi High Court has allowed six hours’ custody parole to a terror funding case accused to meet his wife and stay with her during her surgery for removal of a tumour from her uterus.

A division bench of Justices Brijesh Sethi and J.R. Midha, however, dismissed his appeal against the NIA court’s order which had rejected his plea for interim bail to visit his wife.

Mohammad Hussain Molani had then moved the high court, seeking a month’s interim bail to organise funds, prepare his wife, accompany her, organise supply of blood and other ancillary activities related to surgery.

“The trial court has passed a very detailed and reasoned order discussing all the contentions raised by learned counsel for the appellant and there seems to be no infirmity, irregularity or illegality in the same which warrants interference by this court. The appeal is, therefore, dismissed,” the court said in an order dated October 23.

In the interest of justice, the bench noted that even though no case for interim bail is made out, the accused is allowed custody parole for six hours, excluding the time of journey, if his wife undergoes surgery “so that he can meet her and be with her at the time of operation whenever the date for surgery is fixed by the doctors, which shall be verified by the trial court”.

The court also directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure that police officers are deputed with Molani while he is out of jail during the custody parole.

The NIA had arrested Molani from Rajasthan’s Nagaur in January 2019 in connection with an alleged terror funding case linked to Falah-e-Insaniyat.

Source: IANS

