Terror group SFJ threatens Uttarakhand CM ahead of G20 meet in Ramnagar

Dehradun: Ahead of the three-day G20 meeting in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has received pre-recorded threat calls from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, chief of the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The pre-recorded audio was also sent to mediapersons and government officials on Sunday.

In the message, allegedly sent by spoofed numbers, the SFJ president threatened to raise Khalistani flags during the G20 meeting claiming that Ramnagar is a part of Khalistan and not India.

Pannu also warned Dhami against taking action against people of his organisation in the state.

“If any case is filed against the people of my organisation in Uttarakhand, then the Chief Minister will be responsible for it,” the pre-recorded call said.

Earlier this month, the SFJ chief also made similar calls regarding the G20 conference held in Amritsar on March 15.

Also Read Uttarakhand govt seeks Rs 2000 cr package from Centre for Joshimath rehabilitation

Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar said that he has issued instructions to get it probed by the state Special Task Force (STF) immediately and the STF has started tracing all these numbers.

This is not the first time that such messages of Pannu have gone viral. In the past also people have been getting calls like this.

According to police officials, the SFJ has no base in Uttarakhand.

Pannu lives in America and practices law in New York. He is considered to be the face of Sikhs for Justice.

Pannu has been involved in a number of terrorist activities. He tried to organise “Referendum 2020” two years ago, in which he appealed to Sikhs around the world to vote in support of Khalistan and he has been provoking the youth to support Khalistan.

Pannu was declared a terrorist under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in July 2020.