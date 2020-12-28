Terror plot foiled in Jammu, one arrested

Jammu, Dec 28 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested one person linked to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who had been tasked by the handlers from across the border to carry out grenade blasts on the National Highway (NHW) bypass road, police said on Monday.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of J&K’s Reasi district, but was presently living at Peerbagh colony in Jammu’s Sunjawan.

Ashraf was arrested on Sunday evening.

Police said two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

“Reports revealed that on 27/12/2020, a naka was laid by Jammu police at NHW bypass road and routine checking of vehicles was done. Late in the evening at 1930 hrs, a man roaming suspiciously tried to flee from the naka on seeing police personnel, and was apprehended, from whom two hand grenades were recovered, concealed in a bag he was carrying. A case FIR No.95/2020 u/s2/5 explosive substance act, 18,38,39 UAPA is registered in PS Bagh-e-Bahu,” police said in a statement.

The police said the arrested person was linked to the LeT and was tasked by the handlers from across the border to carry out grenade blasts in the city.

“The handler across was in contact with more terror operatives whose search is in progress. With the timely action by the Jammu police, possible terror attacks in Jammu city have been averted,” police said.

This is the second terror module linked to the LeT which has been busted by the Jammu police in the past one week.

A similar module linked to the LeT was busted earlier in which two persons were arrested with one AK series rifle, one pistol, two magazines of AK rifle, 60 rounds of AK rifle ammunition and 15 rounds for the pistol.

