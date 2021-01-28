Terrorist arrested in Kashmir, arms, ammunition seized

Srinagar, Jan 28 : An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora and arms and ammunition seized from his possession, police said on Thursday

Police said based on credible information, regarding movement of terrorists from Sopore to Bandipora, a joint special checkpoint was established by Bandipora police along with security forces at Patushahi in the district.

During checking, the terrorist identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan, resident of Panzigam in Bandipora, was arrested.

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession. As per police records, he was linked with the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

“Preliminary enquiry reveals that the said terrorist had joined terrorist ranks recently and was tasked to carry out subversive activities in Sopore and Bandipora towns. It is pertinent to mention here that on January 26, the said terrorist managed to escape from a cordon and search operation at Adipora area of Sopore while taking advantage of darkness,” police said.

A case under has been registered and further investigation has been initiated by the police.

