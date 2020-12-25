Terrorist associate arrested in J&K’s Awantipora

Srinagar, Dec 25 : A terrorist associate was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora on Friday and explosive material seized from his house, police said.

Police said on a specific input, Awantipora police, along with the Army and CRPF, conducted search of a residential house of Amir Ashraf Khan in village Syedabad Tral and found a Chinese hand grenade concealed in a plastic jar.

Police said he has been arrested and taken to police station Tral. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

