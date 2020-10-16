Terrorist associate caught during gunfight in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 16 : A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and CRPF on Friday on the basis of a specific input regarding the presence of a special police officer (SPO) who had decamped with two AK 47 rifles two days ago along with his associate in Chadoora area of Budgam in Central Kashmir.

The police said as the joint team reached near the target location, the SPO, Altaf, alongwith his associate fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated by the joint team leading to a brief gunfight.

“During the ensuing gunfight, the SPO managed to escape from the spot. However, his associate was captured alive and has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Bhat, an over ground worker (OGW) and a notorious stone pelter,” the police said.

One of the AK 47 rifles decamped by the deserted SPO was recovered from his possession.

IG Vijay Kumar, while appreciating the police and the security forces for showing maximum restraint by arresting the terrorist associate during live encounter, has appealed to the family of the SPO to help the police in bringing him back.

A case has been registered by the police and investigation is on.

