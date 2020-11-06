Terrorist surrenders as gunfight rages on in Kashmir (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Nov 6 : A Kashmiri terrorist surrendered amid an ongoing encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Friday.

“One local terrorist surrendered during the encounter in Pampore. Operation is going on,” police said.

Earlier, one militant was gunned down during the gunfight and a civilian succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Friday.

Police said 22-year-old civilian, Abid Mir, was injured by militant bullets on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but succumbed on Friday morning.

The gunbattle started late Thursday after a cordon and search operation was launched. Just as the search operation intensified, the terrorists fired at security forces, injuring two civilians at Lalpora.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.