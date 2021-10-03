Terrorists attack Pak security forces, 5 dead

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 3rd October 2021 2:08 pm IST
Islamabad: Five security personnel were killed when terrorists attacked their vehicle in North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Sunday.

The security personnel from paramilitary troops Frontier Corps and Levies were in the vehicle when it came under attack, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

“Clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area,” following the incident, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

A surge in terrorist attacks on security forces in Pakistan has recently been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces.

