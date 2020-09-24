Terrorists gun down BDC Chairman in Kashmir

By News Desk 1Published: 24th September 2020 7:24 am IST
Srinagar, Sep 23 : Terrorists shot dead a Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday evening.

According to details received here, terrorists fired upon the BDC Chairman identified as Bhupinder Singh from a close range at his ancestral village in Dalwash in Budgam district late on Wednesday evening, killing him on the spot.

Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the assailants.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

