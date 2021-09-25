Terry Phelan inaugurates football field at Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Vikarabad: Terry Phelan, former professional footballer, Irish coach and Technical Director of Indian I-League 2nd Division side South United FC visited the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence today and inaugurated the HIE football field in the presence of the members of the management, trustees, staff and students.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a friendly match between the two teams of the HIE junior College Alumni. The state-of-the art football field is poised to invigorate the students to take active involvement in sports and to prepare them for National and International competitive events.

Mr. Phelan also formally released the official Newsletter of the school, HIE BULLETIN to mark the occasion. Speaking at the event, Mr. Phelan expressed his best wishes for the school and congratulated the management for its initiatives that ensured holistic development of the students and ensured his support for future endeavors.

“The Hyderabad institute of Excellence, Junior college was started in 2013 with the aim of providing world class education in an innovative and dynamic environment and today I am very happy to announce the launch of our Co- Ed CBSE day cum residential school in June 2022. The school will have classes from Grade I to VIII in 2022-’23 and is poised to be one of the best residential schools with a curriculum that gives equal emphasis to academics, sports, extracurricular activities and character building.” Said Mr. Javed Hood, Executive member of the HIE Board of Trustees in his inaugural address.

HIE is committed to excellence in all aspects and is led by a team of visionaries and educationists. The institution’s purpose-built campus hosts state-of-the-art academic spaces with dedicated labs, library and resource centre. Its sports facilities include a swimming pool, cricket pitch, track and field facilities, riding track as well as a centre for physical fitness. The extensive arts facilities include rooms for fine arts, music and dance. The school will have separate residential houses for boys and girls in a guarded and gated community under the direct supervision of the Principal, Dorm parents, Wardens, In-house teachers, and Counsellor. The residential students will have opportunity to participate in a range of engaging and challenging activities that promote self-discipline, build confidence, and expand their abilities. The school opens for admission for 2022-23 for classes I to VIII in December 2021. For more details, contact: admissions@hieschool.edu.in