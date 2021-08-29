Tesla allows going off-grid with one press on new mobile app

San Francisco: Electric vehicle maker Tesla is now allowing Powerwall owners to go off-grid with just a simple press on its new mobile app.

Earlier this week, Tesla started pushing a new version of its mobile app, which is extremely important to its vehicle ownership experience, reports Electrek.

The auto-tech website earlier reported that Tesla is looking to use its app more in the future for non-Tesla owners to onboard them into the Tesla ecosystem.

Also Read Microsoft discontinuing Office apps for Chromebook users

Opening the Supercharger network to electric vehicles from other manufacturers will be a big part of that, and in the new update, Tesla has better integrated the Supercharger experience.

In the new update, Tesla has also updated the energy section of the app for Powerwall and Tesla solar owners, the report said.

Tesla has added a “go off-grid” button that allows owners to island their system and go completely off-grid preemptively, it added.

While the grid will remain an important part, Tesla is looking to add value with its solar and energy storage products.

Tesla has also updated the way users can look at the data from their power generation with solar panels or solar roof tiles.