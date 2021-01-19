Tesla arriving soon: What fans can expect in India

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Your dream of owning a Tesla electric car will soon be a reality as the company is set to begin its India journey with its highest-selling Model 3, before the premium Model S and Model X, which would be available later in the year and in early 2022.

Arriving in India via Tesla Motors Amsterdam that will give the electric car-maker tax benefits related to dividend payments and capital gains, the Model 3 may start from around Rs 60 lakh.

The base Standard Range Plus model now claims a driving range of 423 km per charge, while the Long-Range Model 3 can give you 568 km range on one single charge.

CarDekho.com has even listed the price of three Tesla models with their expected arrival: Tesla Model 3 from Rs 60 lakh in as early as March, Tesla Model S from Rs 1.5 crore in July and Model X from Rs 2 crore in early 2022.

The India arrival dates and prices, however, have not been revealed by Tesla, which now has a registered office in Bengaluru.

According to Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, Tesla’s bold bet on India will supercharge and transform the country’s mobility future.

“Over the short-term, Tesla’s entry will give a boost to the government’s policy initiatives, strengthen EV manufacturing in India, spur new mobility startups, and most importantly, fasten the development of enabling EV infrastructure,” Ram told IANS.

Tesla is setting up its research and development (R&D) centre in Bengaluru to commence its India operations. The Karnataka government had earlier made a strong pitch to invite Tesla to the state.

Tesla is also in touch with other state governments in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to start its India operations.

The move will also open India to select as one of the countries where Tesla cars can be purchased.

People are eying its most loved car – Model 3 – which is built from the ground up as an electric vehicle with ultra-high strength steel and a low, solid centre of gravity.

Model 3 achieved a US NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) 5-star safety rating in every category and subcategory with its energy absorbent crash structure, rigid passenger compartment, incredible side impact protection and one of the lowest rollover risks of any sedan on the road.

Model 3 comes with the option of dual motor all-wheel drive, 20-inch Uberturbine wheels and performance brakes and lowered suspension for total control in all weather conditions.

A carbon fibre spoiler improves stability at high speeds, allowing the Model 3 to accelerate from 0-96 km in as little as 3.1 seconds. A 15-minute recharge at a Supercharger location can get it ready to go for up to 280 km.

The inside of Model 3 is unlike any other car. You can use your smartphone as a key, and access all driver controls in the central 15-inch touchscreen. The all-glass roof extends from front to back, creating a sense of openness from every seat.

In the US, the warranty on the base Model 3 variant is four years or 50,000 miles (whichever comes first) and on the battery and drive unit, the warranty is 8 years or 120,000 miles (whichever comes first).

The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is expected to reach over 63 lakh unit-mark per annum by 2027, according to a recent report by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA). The demand for the batteries is also going to rise substantially over the same period.

The EV sales in India stood at 3.8 lakh units in 2019-20, and the EV battery market reached 5.4GWh during the year. Tesla’s entry will only boost the EV sector.

“Over the long-term, India stands to leapfrog the current conventional mobility and build a strong foundation for e-mobility. With India’s advanced capabilities in manufacturing and information technology, the country is potentially poised for success and lead the world in the post-Covid future,” Ram noted.

–IANS

na/arm