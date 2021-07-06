Tesla boosts UK’s electric car sales

San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned Tesla has delivered a lot of vehicles in the UK in June and that resulted in record electric vehicle sales in the market with an 11 per cent market share of the overall auto market.

The UK has become a very important market for Tesla. In Q1 2021, Tesla delivered 7,304 electric cars in the UK — more than any other European market.

Last quarter, the automaker topped that off with 7,767 vehicles delivered in the country based on registration data.

But due to Tesla’s distribution model, most of those vehicles were delivered in June.

It resulted in an interesting automotive market in the UK in June with 11 per cent of all sales being all-electric.

According to a recent report, despite many challenges, Tesla has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021.

In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles.

“Our teams have done an outstanding job navigating through the global supply chain and logistics challenges,” the company said in a statement earlier.

“Congrats Tesla Team on over 200,000 cars built & delivered in Q2, despite many challenges!!” the CEO tweeted.

Last quarter, Tesla had 185,000 deliveries globally, which was a new record.