Tesla cars to soon play music from external speakers: Musk

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 20th August 2020 5:42 pm IST
San Francisco: Tech mogul Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm that Tesla cars will soon have a feature which will allow for music to be played from speakers placed on the exterior body.

“New Tesla feature coming that enables your car to play snake jazz or Polynesian elevator music through its outside speakers wherever you go,” the Tesla CEO said.

Apart from music, Musk also said Tesla cars will soon feature games on its infotainment screens.

With a following of over 38 million, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and amuse many.

“Is this only for newer model 3s,” asked a user.

“Are we paying for pedestrians to listen to it,” said another user.

The electric-car maker recently rolled out a pedestrian noisemaker for the Model 3 sedan.

The noisemaker has been designed to emit a sound while the vehicle is moving below 30 km in forwards and reverse. They were installed on Model 3 units built since September 1.

“When will our Tesla’s be able to fart at and talk to pedestrians,” another commented.

In May, Musk said it was a good idea to install games like Minecraft and Pokemon Go in Tesla cars.

“Minecraft has amazing legs,” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

