Tesla makes its entry in India; registers unit in Bengaluru

The company is in talks with five other state governments to set up its units.

Tesla founder Elon Musk had earlier dropped hints about selling Tesla cars in India in 2021

Bengaluru:  The US electric car companyTesla has made an entry into India by registering Tesla Indian Motors and Energy in Bengaluru on January 8, making its debut in the country.

The regulatory filing shows the Indian unit has three directors Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatrangam Sreeram, and David Feinstein.

After the news broke out, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted on Tuesday that Tesla would soon start its operations in India, but deleted the tweet later for some unknown reason.

The company is in talks with state governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to set up the entity in the country. 

This does not come as a surprise to many as last year, the founder Elon Musk had dropped hints about selling Tesla cars in India in 2021.

While the news was a treat for car enthusiasts, many used this to make hilarious memes and jokes on the deadly Bengaluru traffic and how the Tesla cars will have to cope with it.

Bengaluru, in particular, has always been a hub for automobiles and automotive engineering. With Tesla now making an entry, it is going to be interesting to witness how this is going to fare here.

