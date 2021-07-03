Tesla Model S Plaid catches fire in US: Report

San Francisco Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s Model S Plaid caught fire, this week, in Haverford, Pennsylvania, while the owner was at the wheel, the media reported.

The car owner’s attorneys told CNBC that he noticed smoke coming from the back of his 2021 Model S Plaid and tried to unlock and open the doors but had to force his way out of the vehicle, as the locks seemed to malfunction.

After he left the car, it began to move on its own and flames engulfed it.

Tesla began deliveries of the Model S Plaid, a new high-performance version of its flagship electric sedan, in June, after the CEO had said on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that they would begin in February.

Musk explained in April that development involved “more challenges than expected” and added, “it took quite a bit of development to ensure that the battery of the new S and X is safe.”

Two crews of firefighters worked on the scene for just over three hours dealing with the emergency, Charles McGarvey, chief fire officer for the Lower Merion Township Fire Department told the publication.

As NBC News recently reported, electric vehicle battery fires can take upwards of 25,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished.

By comparison, a typical car fire involving an internal combustion engine can be put out with around 300 gallons of water, the report said.

Recently, a Tesla car reportedly crashed and caught on fire, which led to the death of one passenger in China.

A video revealed a Tesla car being involved in a serious car accident, which has raised more concerns over the quality control issues of the US carmaker.

The video depicts the vehicle crashing and then catching on fire and even led to the death of a person.

According to a report, the electric car from the US automobile maker was seen trying to overtake a moving car from behind, after which, the car hit a concrete bridge on the side of the road.