Tesla scouting locations for Cybertruck factory in US

San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company is looking for a new factory location in central US to build its futuristic, all-electric Cybertruck and Model Y crossover.

“Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA,” Musk tweeted Tuesday.

He said that the company is eyeing the East Coast for production of the company’s new Model Y SUV.

Musk didn’t provide further information in the tweets. However, a source with knowledge of the talks said Nashville is on a short list of contenders, TechCrunch reported.

Tesla already operates a factory in Fremont, California, where it manufactures the Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

Tesla also has a “gigafactory 2” in Buffalo, New York where it is producing solar cells and modules.

Additionally, Tesla also started preparing the site for its first assembly plant in Europe, near Berlin, that is to start producing vehicles within about two years.

Meanwhile, the Cybertruck Owners Club has claimed that the pre-orders for the Tesla Cybertruck have reached five lakh, an average of almost 6,000 each day since November 2019.

After the unveiling, Tesla started taking pre-orders for the truck with a $100 deposit per reservation, news portal Electrek reported on Thursday.

Around 17 per cent of reservation holders want the single motor Cybertruck, which is the less expensive version starting at just $40,000.