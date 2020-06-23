Test cricket is ultimate and challenging, says Gayle

By Minhaj Adnan Published: June 23, 2020, 1:20 pm IST
Test cricket is ultimate and challenging, says Gayle

New Delhi: Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle believes Test cricket is “ultimate” as it challenges a cricketer in many ways.

“I must say that Test cricket is ultimate. Playing Test cricket gives you that challenge to how to live life off the field as well because playing five days of cricket is very challenging,” Gayle said while speaking to Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul on the series ‘Open Nets with Mayank’ hosted by bcci.tv, the teaser of which was shared on Tuesday on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Test cricket tests you so many times. How often you get out of bed or about to go to bed, you have to make sure that you are disciplined in everything you do. Also when you are struggling, how you have to rebound from tough situations,” he added.

Gayle, who is known as one of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs cricket, has so far played 103 Tests for the West Indies in which he has scored over 7,000 runs.

The 39-year-old further advised budding cricketers not to give up and be heartbroken even if they are not able to achieve the goals they have set for them.

“So, youngsters, Test cricket allows you to test your skills and mental toughness as well withing the game. Just be dedicated, enjoy what you do. Even if its not within the sport, there’s always something in open out there for you,” said Gayle.

“So, if one thing doesn’t work, always remember there’s another opportunity for you. So please don’t be heartbroken if you are cricketer and don’t make within the cricketing arena,” he added.

Source: IANS
Categories
NewsSports
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close