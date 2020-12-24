Test, isolate yourself, Goa CM to UK returnees

Panaji, Dec 24 : In a public appeal, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged passengers who arrived in Goa from the UK over the last six days to get themselves tested or move into self isolation in order to prevent the possible spread of the new mutated strain of Covid-19, which has forced UK into lockdown once again.

“Passengers who have arrived in Goa from the UK over the last six days are being monitored. They should either isolate themselves in hotels or at their homes. They should get themselves tested. Our administration is trying to look out for them. But I am making a public appeal, it is good for them, for the administration and the state of Goa, if they voluntarily get tested,” Sawant told reporters outside his official residence.

According to Health Ministry estimates, around 600 persons had landed in Goa over the last six days, most of the passengers returning to Goa for Christmas vacations. Several have already been located and directed to move into home isolation.

“Even if their RT-PCR test is negative, they should stay in isolation and get themselves tested again. We are sending their reports to Pune for analysis as per MHA guidelines,” Sawant said.

When asked if the Goa government would impose a night lockdown like it has been imposed in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, Sawant said: “Till now we have not taken any decision. We will monitor the situation first and then decide,” Sawant said.

