Texport to set up factory in Siricilla, will employ 2000 people

Hyderabad: Texport Industries Private Ltd (TIPL), a fabric manufacturing company, will set up their Apparel Manufacturing factory on Plug and Play mode in the Built to Suit (BTS) unit to be constructed by the Government of Telangana in 7.42 acres in the Apparel Park situated in Siricilla.

The Government of Telangana and Texport Industries Private Ltd (TIPL), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

“The company will install 800 machines and employ 1600 persons and later expand to 1000 machines to create employment to about 2000 persons in a span of over three years,” the Ministry of Industries Twitter handle said.