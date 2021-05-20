T’gana Boxer Hussamuddin to participate in Dubai Asian Boxing Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana’s boxer from Nizamabad Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) shall represent India in Asian Boxing Championship to be held in Dubai from May 24, 20921. The Indian contingent shall travel to Dubai on May 21, 2021.

This event was scheduled to be held in India but due to raging Covid situation in the country it has been shifted to Dubai.

The UAE authorities have given clearance to this event. The Indian boxers and other contingent staff shall get visas on arrival in Dubai.

Mohammad Hussamuddin who was scheduled to participate in 35th International Boxing Tournament in Spain but had to miss the event after testing corona positive.

Indian squad: (Men): Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

(Women): Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg)