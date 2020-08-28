T’gana Congress holds protest against conduct of NEET, JEE exams

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other party members on Friday staged a protest here against conducting NEET and JEE Exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Congress party has staged a protest to put forth the demand of postponing NEET and JEE exams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Delhi and KCR government in Telangana must not risk the lives and health of the candidates in Hyderabad. This is quite risky for the students. We are protesting for student’s safety. We demand that these exams should be postponed,” Reddy said while speaking to ANI.

The agitated protesters were sloganeering and holding placards written ‘Postpone NEET-JEE Exams’, ‘No Exams in Pandemic’ and ‘Exams in COVID-19 is a suicide’ on it.

A heavy police force was also deployed at the protest site to avoid any sort of untoward incident.

Source: ANI