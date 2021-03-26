T’gana govt to inaugurate 150 mobile fish outlets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said in the Assembly on Friday that the state government will inaugurate 150 mobile fish outlets in the city, one in each division on Saturday.

Replying to questions from members in the house during the question hour, the Minister said that the state government was promoting fish culture on a large scale in the state.

As part of it, the supply of fish seed with 100 per cent subsidy began in the year 2016-17 to all reservoirs and minor irrigation tanks and extended to all suitable water bodies which have received sufficient water for release of fish seed including minor irrigation tanks vested with the Gram Panchayats, he said.

Mr Yadav said, from 2016-17 to 2020-21, the government has supplied 260.68 crore fish seed worth Rs 208.65 crore to 59,832 water bodies. As of February 2021, the total production of fish including Prawn was 2,90,733 tones worth about Rs 4,364 crore, the Minister said.

He said, to encourage fish culture in the state, the government provides market facilities under the Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme.

Under the scheme, the government extended vending unit with moped for 58,507 people, vending unit with luggage auto (2,991), mobile fish outlets (851), hygienic transport vehicles (58) Insulated trucks (16), construction of fish markets wholesale(3) and construction of retails markets (5) by spending 532.125 crore.

Mr Yadav said that there was a proposal for establishing a fish market on Bengaluru Highway near Shamshabad close to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

He said that 61 fish markets for the utilization of fishermen and fishermen cooperative societies have been sanctioned and completed. Five wholesale markets with funding support from NFDB have been sanctioned and of which Karimnagar and two markets (Kukatpally and Begum Bazar) have been completed, while Mallpur and Chilkalguda markets are under progress, the Minister added.