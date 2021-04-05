T’gana govt to provide free power supply to barber, laundry shops

Hyderabad: Barber shops, laundry shops and dhobi ghats in all parts of Telangana will receive free supply of electricity up to 250 units, with effect from April 1.

A decision to this effect was announced by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday. The decision was taken after examining the representations made by Rajaka and Nayee Brahmin communities here.

KCR directed CMO secretary Bhopal Reddy to issue an order immediately in this regard. As per the directions of the chief minister, principal secretary for BC welfare Burra Venkatesham issued a government order stating that this free power supply provision will come into effect from April 1.

In a statement, KCR also pointed out that the Telangana government was implementing numerous schemes for the welfare and empowerment of the most vulnerable sections in the state.

“Thus, millions of Rajaka and Nayi Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been relying on caste-based occupations for livelihood for generations, will benefit from the decision,” he added.

As a poll promise in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held in December last year, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) said that the government will provide free electricity to saloons run by Nayee Brahmin (barbers) community and to dhobi ghats and laundries of Rajaka (washermen) community across the state.