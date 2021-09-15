COVID-19: Telangana HC demands report on potential third wave

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the Government for its lack of preparation for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The court heard a case on the possibility of third wave of COVID-19 and the health department’s preparedness to control the situation.

The Court asked the government to submit a complete report by September 22 of expert committee meeting held on September 15 and expressed hope that the government will take responsibility for a plan of action on the same as the schools and colleges were reopened.

The advocate general informed that the health wing is coordinating with other wings as the schools and colleges restarted.

He informed that an expert committee met on September 15 and to prepare modalities and the government took all measures to follow COVID-19 norms and protocols at the schools and colleges.

The Court of acting chief justice Ramachandra Rao and justice Vinod Kumar pulled up the officials concerned for not getting ready to tackle the third wave of the pandemic.

If the government failed to take immediate action we will intervene if there is a need for further action, the court said.

The court remarked that since the third wave may possibly occur in October or November, the government should take immediate action to check the same. The advocate general stated that a report will be submitted in due time.