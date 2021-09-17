T’gana HC orders judicial probe into suicide of Saidabad rape case accused

Hyderabad: Telangana High court on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the suicide of P Raju, an accused in the Saidabad minor girl rape and murder case.

Prof Gaddam Laxman, president of State Civil Liberties Committee, today filed a public interest litigation petition (PIL) before the Telangana High court upon which the acting chief Justice MS Ramchandra Rao posted the matter post lunch for hearing.

The Petitioner contended that P Raju who was arrayed as an absconding in FIR No.344/2021 of Saidabad police station did not committ suicide but the police has killed him. He also informed court that the police have tried to project killing as suicide.

Meanwhile the Advocate general B Prasad denied the allegations and said that the accused Pallakonda Raju has committed suicide and the police have recorded the statement of 7witnesses in this regard and the postmorterm has been videographed.

Upon hearing the arguments a bench comprising acting chief justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar ordered a judicial inquiry and directed the third metropolitan magistrate of Warangal court to probe the issue.

The court has also directed the magistrate to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover within4 weeks.

In September P Raju a resident of Singareni colony Saidabad had allegedly raped and killed a six year old girl and fled from the scene.

The Hyderabad police have announced a reward of 10 lakh rupees to those who give information leading to the arrest.

But on September 16, his dead body was found on railway tracks of Nashkal railway station in Warangal.