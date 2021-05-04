T’gana HC puts brake to govt’s report against Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today slammed the state government and officials for an unlawful inquiry on alleged land grabbing charges on Jamuna Hatcheries of former health minister Eatala Rajender in Masaipet Mandal of Medak district.

The court quashed the report given by Medak collector after May 1 and 2 probe and directed that the government start a fresh inquiry only after issuing notices to Jamuna hatcheries. The officials were told to give notices afresh to the Jamuna hatcheries first and then conduct a fresh probe in their presence as per legal procedures.

The court gave a relief to Jamuna Hatcheries and took exception to the state government and officials for violating legal norms to conduct the probe in this issue. The court expressed discontent at the way the report given and probe conducted by the officials and the collector in a wrong way.

Cancelling the probe report by Medak district collector, the court sought a fresh inquiry to find facts in the land grab case. The collector’s report said that 116 acres land including 66.1 acres patta and 50 acres assigned lands were allegedly grabbed by Jamuna hatcheries owned by Rajender.

The probe was in violation of norms without taking cognizance of the company, the court said.

Follow legal procedures and rules to conduct a fresh probe in a proper way, it directed. The high court pulled up the officials for violating legal procedures the way probe was done without informing the company.

The case will be heard again on July 6.

In its interim orders the court directed the government to not take any action on the company or use force. The court asked the state government and officials why notices were not served to the company prior to inquiry held through backdoor.

It may be noted that chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao sacked Rajender from his cabinet. Earlier, KCR transferred the health minister’s portfolio to himself.