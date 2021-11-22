T’gana HC reserves order in custodial death case of Mariamma

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on today heard the sensational death case of Mariamma in Addagudur police station in Yadadri district. The court put its related verdict in reserve after hearing the case on both sides.

The Court on Nov 10 felt that the case is fit to be transferred to CBI for a probe to find the facts. Representing the government Advocate General (AG) Prasad said that the government is ready to handover the case to CID instead of CBI. The government removed an SI and two constables in the case, he said.

He appealed to the high court to not to transfer the case to CBI as it will belittle the police and their morale. The people will lose their confidence in the police department as the police are following directions of the human rights commission to do justice, he said. AG further argued that the government took action against the erring police officials and will follow court on investigation further. As directed by the court, CBI SP Kalyan and Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat attended the case.

The Court heard the case on both sides and got the details of the post mortem, compensation paid and action taken against the police officials who were involved in the case. Mariamma lost life in the jail created a sensation and the court slammed the officials concerned.

The Court expressed serious displeasure Mariamma’s life cannot be brought back through compensation who died only after police caning her as per a second postmortem report.