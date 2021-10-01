T’gana HC stays shifting of Gaddi Annaram fruit market

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court today asked the state government to stop the shifting of Gaddi Annaram market to Bata Singaram market yard till October 4 of this month. It issued the orders while responding to a petition filed by wholesale fruits commission agents association.

Arguing the case on behalf of the petitioners, their counsel told the HC that the market was being shifted without providing any facilities at the new market yard. He said that the new market yard did not have 40 acres of land as stated by the state government and added that the market yard out of the 40 acres of land 30 acres had already been leased out to private people.

He said that the market yard has only 10 acres of land. However the counsel for the state government said that they state government had sanctioned ₹68 lakhs cod providing basic amenities at the market yard. He also said that the market yard has facilities like cold storage and hamalies . Responding to this , the HC asked the state government to submit a report on the issue.