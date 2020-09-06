T’gana legislature session begins from Monday with COVID precations

Hyderabad: The monsoon session of Telangana Legislature commencing on Monday with preventive measures for COVID-19 will debate various issues, including measures taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, GST compensation and recent fire accident at Srisailam Hydel project.

All members, including ministers, Telangana legislature employees and mediapersonnel will have to undergo COVID-19 test and only those found negative would be allowed to enter the assembly or the Legislative Council premises, a senior state government official said on Sunday.

While seating arrangements have been made to keep a six- feet distance from each member, every mike and the entire House has been sanitised thoroughly for extra protection, the official said.

“While wearing a mask is compulsory, visitors are not allowed to witness the proceedings,” he said.

Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy had said all measures being taken in Parliament and legislatures of other states would be followed here also.

The session will discuss and debate threadbare issues such as COVID-19 spread in the state, measures being taken to contain it and the fire that claimed nine lives at Srisailam hydel project, an official release from the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office had earlier said.

It is also expected to witness debates and discussions on achievements made in the power sector, New Revenue Act and the illegal construction of project by the Andhra Pradesh government under the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Injustices meted out to the state while implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the financial and economic losses due to the financial policies of the Centre were also likely to be discussed.

Source: ANI