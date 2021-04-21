T’gana passport office reduces working hrs amid COVID-19

Till February 21, 2021 the timings were 9:30 am to 11:30 am. From February 22, these counters functioned from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 21st April 2021 10:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana regional passport office on Wednesday said Public Enquiry Counters, Secunderabad will now work from 9:30 am to 11:30 am from April 22 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Telangana regional passport officer Dasari Balaish stated in a circular, the appointment slots for normal, tatkal passports and police clearance certificates have been reduced to 50 per cent starting from April 22, till further orders.

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 6,542 fresh cases and twenty deaths during the last 24-hours.

