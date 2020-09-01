T’gana reports 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hrs

India's COVID-19 case tally reached 3,691,167 including 785,996 active cases, 2,839,883 cured/discharged/migrated.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 1st September 2020 2:52 pm IST
Telangana reports 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths in last 24 hours

Hyderabad: As many as 2,734 COVID-19 positive cases and nine deaths were reported in Telangana on August 31, taking the total number of cases to 127,697 in the state.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 95,162 recoveries and 836 deaths. At present, 31,699 COVID- 19 patients are being isolated and treated in the state.

Notably, 69,921 new COVID-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s COVID-19 case tally reached 3,691,167 including 785,996 active cases, 2,839,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 people have succumbed to the disease in the country. 

Source: ANI
