T’gana’s tally at 2.48L with 1,607 new Covid cases

Hyderabad, Nov 7 : Telangana has registered 1,607 new Covid cases in the past 24-hours, increasing the state’s tally to 2.48 lakh on Saturday.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of cases (296), followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem (124), Rangareddy (115), Medchal Malkajgiri (113), Khammam (84), Karimnagar (78), Siddipet (69) and Nalgonda (67)

Among other places, Warangal Urban (48), Suryapeta (46), Nagarkurnool (43), Sangareddy (41), Mulugu (37), Mancherial and Rajanna Siricilla (30 each), Mahabubabad (28) and Peddapalli (26).

Six more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state-wide Covid toll to 1,372. Telangana has a Covid fatality rate of 0.55 per cent compared to India’s 1.5 per cent.

However, the number of recoveries stood lesser than the infections at 937 on Saturday, which lead to the overall recoveries to rise to 2.27 lakh.

Telangana has a recovery rate of 91.43 per cent, lesser than the national average of 92.4 per cent.

The state tested 44,644 samples for Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, which raised the overall tests to 45.7 lakh.

Of the 2.48 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 17,134.

