TGSRTC Employees Union wins polls with 18,276 votes

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Employees Union has won the elections held on October 9 with 18,276 votes.

As many as 34,421 votes were polled out of a total of 34,904 votes across the corporation. Telangana RTC Workers Union was placed second with 13,556 votes. According to the returning officer, the elected members will serve for two years.

The major contest was between unions including the Employees Union, Telangana Mazdoor Union, National Mazdoor Union, and Telangana RTC workers, among other alliances.

These unions were backed by the Congress, left parties, Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As there were more voters in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, the corporation set up 32 polling booths, 38 in the Hyderabad zone, and 45 in the Karimnagar zone.