Thackeray pats Mumbai Police, honours Covid warriors

Mumbai, Jan 1 : On the first day of the new year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday lavished praises on Mumbai Police, saying nobody can question their efficiency and he would not allow anyone to tarnish their reputation.

Visiting the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to felicitate corona warriors and return peoples’ stolen goods recovered by the police, Thackeray lauded the manner in which the police led from the front in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of the common masses.

“The Mumbai Police’s history goes back to 150 years and there is no end to their list of achievements. With such a long and glorious tradition, no matter how much some people try, but they will not be able to tar their image… If anybody even attempts, we shall not allow it,” Thackeray said in an obvious but indirect jibe at a Bollywood actress.

“Those who tried to malign the Mumbai Police had to shut their mouths as the police’s accomplishments are massive,” Thackeray said, in the presence of Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers.

As in the past, the CM acknowledged and commended the hard work and sacrifices of the police force during the pandemic despite the fact that thousands of personnel were afflicted and many getting ‘martyred’ in the line of duty to the people.

“During the lockdown, we had requested all to work from home. Imagine what could have happened if the police also had done so…. It was only due to the police and other frontline health and safety workers that the Covid situation in the state could be controlled,” said Thackeray.

He cautioned that even now the Covid threats persist and “the pandemic is not yet over”, but some persons criticise the government for keeping some places closed.

To such critics, Thackeray said they should understand their responsibilities when the police, doctors, nurses and other were busy performing their duties against all odds in these difficult times.

He expressed the hope that in the New Year 2021, the police and other Corona warriors may experience less stress, though “the crisis not ended yet, given the new strain of the virus that has arisen in the Western world recently”.

On behalf of the people of the state, Thackeray wished a happy and tension free New Year to the entire state and city police force.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.