Thackeray promises world-class facilities for entertainment sector

Mumbai, Nov 5 : Maharashtra will create world-class facilities to give a major boost to the entertainment sector to enable it produce quality films and content, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Thursday.

He said the government will soon consult all stakeholders in the film and entertainment industry to work together on creating mega-facilities and even scout for a suitable location for the purpose.

“Film production in Maharashtra should be of best quality For that you need technology and space. Make an action plan accordingly, set your priorities and we shall work it out,” he assured, addressing a webinar on ‘Envisioning Film & Media Entertainment Policy for Maharashtra’, organised by the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd.

“Today, for sound-mixing, people go to London. Why can’t we have the same facilities in Mumbai. We will also work to set up affordable theatres and cinema houses in the state for access to more people,” Thackeray said, interacting with several bigwigs of the film industry.

Source: IANS

